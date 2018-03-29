Kylie Minogue’s new album is about ‘accepting’ herself

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Singer Kylie Minogue says her new album “Golden” is more about accepting herself.

The “Dancing” hitmaker insists her new LP “Golden” isn’t a heartbreak album but instead is about learning to live herself and accepting herself for who she is, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking in the The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, she said: “I love singing those lyrics. I probably could not have sung them at the beginning of the year but certainly, once I was feeling great, I was so happy to sing them.

“It was just taking a very honest look at where I am in my life. I’m definitely not alone. People understand. That’s part of life. People want to simplify it and say it’s a heartbreak album, it’s actually not. There’s some songs about that but I think it’s about acceptance of yourself. That to me is what the strongest emotion is,” she added.

