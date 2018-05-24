Kyrgios pulls out of French Open due to injury

Paris, May 27 (IANS) Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the French Open on Sunday after failing to recover from an elbow injury.

The 23-year-old, seeded 21st at Roland Garros, was due to play compatriot Bernard Tomic in the first round, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kyrgios has not played a singles match since a quarterfinal loss to Ivo Karlovic at the US Clay Court Championships in April.

“Having consulted with my team and medical experts it is deemed too risky for me to step out and potentially play five sets on clay, especially as I have not played a singles match in nearly two months,” Kyrgios said on Twitter.

“A dramatic spike in load on my elbow could potentially put me back to square one and with the grass court season around the corner it is something I can not and will not risk.”

On Saturday, the world No. 23 had claimed a doubles title in Lyon playing alongside American Jack Sock.

–IANS

