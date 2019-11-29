La Liga ‘more exciting than ever’: Brazilian legend Ronaldo

Manila, Dec 4 (IANS) Brazilian legendary soccer striker Ronaldo Nazario has hailed La Liga as “undoubtedly the best league in the world”.

During the Asia’s Sports Industry Awards and Conference (SPIA Asia) organised by La Liga on Tuesday, Ronaldo, the two times Ballon d’Or awardee and current president of the La Liga club Real Valladolid, said he was enthusiastic about being invited to the congress and for being in the Philippines, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are changing many things in our club, and one of them is our international reach. We are starting to work internationally; we want to be well-known and have people fallen in love with our brand,” he said.

When asked about his reason to remain connected to La Liga, the Brazilian said his experiences in Spain told him investing in the league is, of course, a good business.

“I spent seven years playing in the competition. Valladolid is a very special La Liga club, with history and a lot of potential. It’s a big challenge, and I’m delighted with the decision I took,” he added.

Regarding the league’s competitiveness, Ronaldo noted that the competition is more closely-fought than ever, adding that “La Liga is more competitive than ever, the clubs are very evenly-balanced, so it’s not going to be easy.”

“It’s the best league in the world,” he concluded.

–IANS

aak/dpb