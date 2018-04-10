Labour camp fire in Riyadh kills 7

Riyadh, April 13 (IANS) A residential building used as a labour camp in the Saudi Arabian capital caught fire on Friday, killing seven and injuring eight others.

The fire broke out at the entrance of the building which had no other exits, Maj. Mohammed Al Hamadi, spokesman of the civil defence in the capital, was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Smoke inhalation was the main cause of death as well as injury and 45 out of the 54 expatriate workers living in the two-storey building were inside during the fire, he said.

