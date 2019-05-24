Labour officers arrested for taking bribe

Chandigarh, May 31 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it arrested here Labour Enforcement Officer Vivek Naik while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh on behalf of Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner Mahesh Chand Sharma.

Two partners of a Bathinda-based HR Solutions Firm and an employee of a private construction company were also arrested. A case under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act of 2018 was registered.

The CBI said it caught the partners of the private firm while giving the bribe to Naik.

The bribe was demanded to issue a favourable report to a private construction company and to issue a no-objection certificate in favour of other private firms located at Bathinda.

