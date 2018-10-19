Labourer dies inside Delhi Jal Board pump house

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) A labourer died while working in a Delhi Jal Board water pump house in north Delhi, police said on Sunday.

“An information was received at the Jahangirpuri police station from a private hospital that a labourer, later identified as Doomay Ray,32, was brought dead from a Delhi Jal Board Pump House in Jahangirpuri,” Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Lall said.

“During investigation, it was found that Doomay was working in the Delhi Jal Board Pump house with three others. He died due to drowning,” Lall said.

The Delhi Jal Board has given contract to KK Spun India Limited for repair and rehabilitation of sewerage in Jahangirpuri, Lall said.

Around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday, Doomay entered the underground unit of the pump house to open a valve. He drowned after a sudden gush of water.

A case has been registered against the company under relevant sections, including under the Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers And Their Rehabilitation Act.

Further investigation is underway.

–IANS

