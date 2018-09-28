Lack of basic facilities turns 150 students violent in Bengal college

Kolkata, Sep 29 (IANS) A group of students in a college of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district turned violent on Saturday while submitting a deputation complaining of irregular attendance of teachers and lack of basic facilities.

The student unrest happened at Haji A.K. Khan College in Hariharpara.

“Around 100-150 students gathered to submit a representation against the teacher in charge for irregular attendance. They also demanded proper drinking water and sanitation facility,” an officer of Hariharpara Police station said.

“The students said that they will not allow the teachers to move out but later the situation was brought under control with the intervention of the police and others,” he added.

–IANS

bnd/ssp/prs