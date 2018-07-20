Lack of coordination between ministers delaying OSC setup

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The One Stop Centres (OSC) project in Delhi is getting delayed because of lack of coordination between the Delhi government and the Union Women and Child Development (WCD), Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said. The scheme is evsiaged under the Nirbhaya Fund.

“DCW is ready to work upon One Stop Centres but the bureaucrats are not keen on taking this ahead. Neither the ministry officials nor the state government bureaucrats are meeting each other and discussing fund sharing and setting up of the centres,” Maliwal added.

Apart from West Bengal, Delhi is another state which did not use any fund under the initiative for setting up OSCs.

According to WCD sources, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier refused to build or allocate space for OSCs. However, recently he agreed to the implementation of the scheme in the national capital.

“I will be meeting the WCD minister Maneka Gandhi and will see how early this issue can be sorted out,” Maliwal said.

The OSCs are being established across the country to provide integrated support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence, both in private and public spaces in a phased manner. The OSCs support all women including girls below 18 years of age affected by violence, irrespective of caste, class, religion, region, sexual orientation or marital status.

Currently, there are 170 OSCs across the country.

–IANS

