Lady Gaga ready to announce her seventh tour

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Singer Lady Gaga will announce her Joanne tour after headlining the half-time performance at the Super Bowl on February 6.

According to usmagazine.com, Gaga will announce her seventh tour.

She concluded her most recent arena tour – Cheek to Cheek Tour with Tony Bennett in August 2015.

During an October 2016 interview, the Grammy winner — who has been sporting a toned-down, rocker-chic look lately — had suggested that the Joanne tour will feature the outrageous ensembles and extravagant sets that made her previous tours memorable.

