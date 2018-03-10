Lahore blast: Toll reaches 9

Lahore, March 15 (IANS) The death toll in a suicide blast that hit a police check post in the Pakistan city here late last night has risen to nine, a police officer said.

Deputy Inspector General of Lahore Police Haider Ashraf said that the toll rose after two of the injured succumbed to injuries, adding that five policemen and four civilians were killed.

Over 20 persons, including six policemen, also sustained injuries in the blast claimed by the Pakistani Taliban group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ashraf said that a suicide bomber exploded his explosives-laden vest near a group of policemen at a check post in Raiwind Town located late on Wednesday.

The bomber attacked the police personnel who were checking the people arriving to attend the country’s biggest annual religious congregation.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif condemned the attack.

Security forces and police have launched a search operation in the area and a security high alert has also been declared in the province.

