Lahore suicide bombing toll reaches 13

Lahore, May 13 (IANS) The death toll from the suicide blast outside Pakistan’s oldest Sufi shrine in Lahore has risen to 13 after another civilian succumbed to his injuries, the media reported on Monday.

Tahir Aslam, 18, was working at a shop nearby when the blast took place near a police patrol vehicle stationed outside the entrance of Data Darbar shrine on Wednesday.

He was among the critically injured and rushed to hospital where he died on Sunday, Dawn online reported. The bombing claimed the lives of six policemen and seven civilians.

Even as the death toll increased, law-enforcement agencies were yet to make any substantial progress in the probe into the attack, a senior police official told the daily.

The country’s Counter-Terrorism Dep­artment (CTD) has so far arrested five suspected facilitators of Data Darbar attack from Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area after conducting a raid at a tea stall. But they were no big leads, the report said.

The bombing on the shrine was claimed by the Hizbul Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban.

–IANS

