Lakeshore Cricket League celebrates players

The third annual Lakeshore Cricket League awards night was held on October 4, 2018. It was a glamorous night where cricketing talents across the GTA were recognized for their achievements during the course of the season. The event took place at the Mississauga Valley community center which was jam packed with cricket enthusiasts in the presence of honorable chief guest and Member of Parliament Gagan Sikand. Mr. Sikand offered a few words of wisdom and encouragement for the players of the Lakeshore cricket league by giving the awards to the teams and players who had proved their excellence and skills. He pointed out how this league and cricket in general has a lot of potential to blossom in Canada.

Among the distinguished guests present were Krishna Hariharan- International Umpire, Farhan Khan- vice president at TDCA and Andrew Graham- Professor at UTM.

For the first time this year LCL not only hosted a winter season but also a summer cricket season where players had the opportunity to play on picturesque grounds across the GTA. In total 37 teams and 750 players participated in both the winter and summer season of the lakeshore cricket league this year and we were able to witness some high quality and competitive cricket throughout the year. Along with the league matches, LCL introduced special tournaments such as India vs Pakistan matches and the Auction cup where a proper auction of the players was conducted before the commencement of the cup. This only goes to show how much cricket is played in LCL and this league has the potential to make cricket one of the most played sports in Canada. More than 400 matches were played throughout the year in different cities across Ontario namely Mississauga, Brampton, Etobicoke, Toronto, Brampton, Markham, Scarborough, Burlington and Niagara.

A special mention must go to the whole LCL team who have worked tirelessly throughout the year just so that they can provide the participants with a proper platform to display their cricketing talents. International level of umpiring, live scoring and capturing live moments through Go Pro brings Cricket to the next level. Manmeet Singh, the president of the LCL, is a passionate cricketer and the dedication he has shown towards making this league successful is commendable. Manmeet has been a very active member to promote Cricket at University Level. He was the President of the Cricket Club at University of Toronto –Mississauga (UTM). Kudos to Manmeet and the whole executive team – Sushanth Devaguptapu, Junaid Siddiqui and Kabir Tariq for giving Canada a cricket league which is played throughout the year and attracts people of all skill levels and age groups. -CINEWS