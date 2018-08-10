Lakhs to form human chain in Rajasthan districts on Tuesday

Jaipur, Aug 13 (IANS) In an endeavour to pay respect to soldiers and inculcate a feeling of patriotism among the citizenry, around five lakh persons will form a human chief on August 14 in four border districts of Rajasthan, an official said on Monday.

The human chain will cover a total distance of 700 km in Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts along the India-Pakistan border.

It will start from Bikaner at 11 a.m., followed by the other three districts.

Under the state government’s programme ‘Shahadat ko Salaam’, the programme will be supported by the Indian Army and the Border Security Force.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Jagdish Prasad Sharma said that arrangements have been made to make the initiative a success.

Patriotic songs and performances by folk artistes will be part of the event.

