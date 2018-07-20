Lakshya grabs gold at Junior Badminton Asiad

Jakarta, July 22 (IANS) India’s Lakshya Sen won the gold medal in the men’s singles category of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships here on Sunday.

The Indian sixth seed registered an easy 21-19, 21-18 victory in 46 minutes over Thai top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Under-19 final.

With the win, Lakshya became only the third Indian after Gautam Thakkar (1965) and P.V. Sindhu (2012) to pocket a gold medal at the Asia Junior Championships.

–IANS

