Lalu Prasad demands Bharat Ratna for Dalit leader Kanshi Ram

Patna, March 15 (IANS) Describing Dalit leader Kanshi Ram as a great revolutionary on his birth anniversary, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday demanded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s top civilian award, for the late Bahujan Samaj Party founder.

“Manyavar Kannshi Ram ji ko avilamb Bharat Ratna diya jaye,” said Lalu Prasad on Twitter, which is managed by persons close to him.

Lalu Prasad is lodged in a jail in Ranchi after conviction in fodder scam cases.

Lalu described Kanshi Ram as ‘Mahan Krantikari” (great revolutionary) and said that the unexpected alliance of the ‘Bahujan’ (BSP and Samajwadi Party) in bypolls to the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh that helped defeat “Manuvadi” and “divisive forces” is a real tribute to the Dalit leader on his birth anniversary.

A few months ago, Lalu Prasad had offered BSP supremo Mayawati a Rajya Sabha seat.

Lalu Prasad, a former Railway Minister, has also stressed on the need for unity among non-Bharatiya Janata Party leaders ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

–IANS

ik/tsb/bg