Lalu, Rabri congratulate Hemant Soren on Jharkhand victory

Patna, Dec 24 (IANS) RJD President Lalu Prasad and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday congratulated Hemant Soren for the victory of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in Jharkhand Assembly elections.

“Hemant, congratulations, blessings! The desire is fulfilled. The great people of Jharkhand have ensured that the politics of arrogance and hypocrisy is destined everywhere. Thanks to Congress colleagues for continued struggle,” Lalu tweeted.

Expressing happiness, Rabri Devi congratulated the people of Jharkhand and called the election verdict a victory of “secularism, social justice and harmony”.

She congratulated the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and RJD for the success and hoped that the new government under Hemant Soren will live up to the people’s hopes, win their hearts and will provide justice to all without discrimination.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, former Minister and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti have also expressed happiness over the grand alliance’s victory in Jharkhand Assembly elections and congratulated JMM leaders Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren.

–IANS

