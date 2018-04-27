Lalu shifted to Ranchi hospital

Ranchi, May 1 (IANS) Convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here on Tuesday after he was discharged from AIIMS in the national capital where he was being treated for heart and kidney related ailments.

The former Bihar Chief Minister reached Ranchi by the Rajdhaniu Express. He was taken to RIMS in an ambulance and has been admitted in the cardiology department.

“We are waiting for a medial report from RIMS. Based on it, we will take a decision to Lalu Yadav in to the jail,” an official of the Birsa Munda Central Jail told IANS.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to RIMS on March 17 following complaints of uneasiness when he was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail where he is serving a prion term since December 23, 2017, in connection with the fodder scam.

He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 — the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.

