Lalu walks out of jail on provisional bail

Ranchi, May 16 (IANS) Convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad walked out of Birsa Munda central jail after nearly five months on provisional bail of six weeks.

Lalu Prasad, the former Bihar Chief Minister, left for Patna accompanied by party MLA Bhola Yada.

Earlier in the day, the order by the state high court to release the RJD leader reached the CBI court after which two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each were furnished. The court also asked Lalu to submit his passport so that he could not leave the country.

He had reached Ranchi on Monday after three days’ parole to attend his elder son Tej Pratap’s marriage.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to RIMS in Ranchi on March 17 following complaints of uneasiness when he was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail where he is serving a jail term since December 23, 2017 in connection with the fodder scam. He was also sent to AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment. He returned to Ranchi on May 1 from AIIMS.

He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013, the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.

