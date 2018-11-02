Lalu’s elder son seeks divorce five months after marriage

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has filed for divorce in Patna civil court five months after his marriage with Aishwarya Rai.

Tej Pratap was married with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Rai, in May 2018.

Former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma has confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed.

In his petition, Tej Pratap Yadav has informed court that he no longer wants to remain in marriage with Aishwarya Rai. He has argued that they have compatibility issues.

