Lam rejects suggestion China refuses to let her quit

Hong Kong, Sep 3 (IANS) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday rejected suggestions that China was stopping her from stepping down from her post, adding it was her choice to stay as she wanted to solve the citys ongoing problems.

Lam’s remarks come a day after the leaking of an audio recording, suggesting that she had said in a closed-door meeting she would quit given the choice, for causing “unforgivable havoc” to the city, the South China Morning Post reported.

“About resignation, I said on several occasions previously and also affirmed by my colleagues in the Chief Executive’s Office in response to media enquiries that throughout this period… I have never tendered a resignation to the central people’s government,” she told the media.

“I have not even contemplated discussing resignation with the central people’s government. The choice of not resigning is my own choice.”

Anti-government anger sparked by the now-shelved extradition bill, which would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to jurisdictions including mainland China, has fuelled protests in Hong Kong since June.

Demonstrations have run for 13 consecutive weekends, and 1,117 protesters had been arrested.

Demonstrators have five main demands for Lam, including formally withdrawing the bill, establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate police conduct and and restarting the city’s stalled political reform process.

