Lambton College student from Jalandhar dies 2 days after landing in Toronto

A 19-year-old student from Jalandhar who landed in Toronto on Monday to fulfil his dream of studying in Canada died two days later in mysterious circumstances.

His family, living in Green Model Town here, said Sahaj Juneja had taken admission in Lambton College in Mississauga, Ontario, and he reached there on Monday.

“After sleeping on Tuesday night, he did not wake up from his bed on Wednesday morning and doctors declared him dead,” said Juneja’s father Inderjit Singh.

Juneja’s body is lying in a morgue in Toronto for the past two days as the family says they do not have resources to bring his body back home. Inderjit has urged external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to intervene in the

matter so that the ministry bears the expenses of bringing his son’s body back to

India.

“I had already spent over Rs 12 lakh for sending my only son to Canada after borrowing from relatives and taking a loan. I run a small shop and my financial condition is not so good that I can afford to bring my son’s body back,” Inderjit

said.

He said he had written a letter to Swaraj on Thursday when they got to know about his son’s death. “But so far, we haven’t received any response from the ministry.”

“If no help comes from there, I have only one option left and that is to sell my house to arrange money for bringing my son’s body home,” he said.