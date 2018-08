Srinagar, Aug 25 (IANS) Two soldiers were injured on Saturday in two separate landmine explosions near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Defence Ministry sources said the incidents took place in Keran sector during routine patrolling.

“One explosion occurred in Gogaldara area and the other near Balbir post,” an officer said. “The injured soldiers were shifted to a hospital with multiple injuries.”

–IANS

sq/mr