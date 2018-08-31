Lando Norris signs Formula 1 deal with McLaren

Madrid, Sep 3 (IANS) British Formula two driver Lando Norris has signed a multi-year deal to join McLaren’s Formula One lineup starting in 2019, the team announced on Monday.

Norris will team up with Spain’s Carlos Sainz, and is currently a member of McLaren’s young driver program competing at the Formula Two level, where he holds the second spot in the general classification, reports Efe news.

“To be announced as a race driver for McLaren is a dream come true. Although I have been part of the team for a while now, this is a special moment, one I could only hope would become reality,” Norris said in a statement on McLaren’s website.

The young driver also tweeted a photo of himself as a boy spinning doughnuts in a go-kart, with the caption “If I could go back and tell this guy he’d be a McLaren Formula One driver in 2019, he wouldn’t believe me.”

Norris has already taken part in Formula One tests carried out in Abu Dhabi in 2017 as well as Spain and Hungary in 2018.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “Norris is an integral part of our plan for rebuilding our Formula One operation for the future, and he has already developed a strong relationship with the team.”

“He’s fast, he learns quickly, and has a mature head on his young shoulders. We see much potential for our future together,” Brown added.

