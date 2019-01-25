Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, Jan 30 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar highway was hit by a landslide early on Wednesday in the Ramban district, a traffic official said.

“An earlier landslide at Panthal was cleared to ensure smooth passage of one-way traffic on the highway. The other one hit at the Anokhi Fall.

“One-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu will be allowed as soon as the landslide is cleared.

“No traffic will be allowed in the opposite direction to avoid overcrowding,” said the official.

After remaining closed for six days, the strategic highway was restored for one-way traffic on Monday.

Over a dozen times in January the highway has remained closed due to snowfall and landslides.

–IANS

