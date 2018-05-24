Landslide kills 23 in central Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, May 28 (IANS) Twenty-three people were killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in central Ethiopia, the media reported on Sunday.

The landslide, in the central Oromia region, occurred on Saturday after several hours of downpour, Xinhua reported.

Six others were injured in the landslide.

Seasonal rains are arriving in Ethiopia as the onset of rainy season approaches, which occasionally causes landslides in some parts of the east African country.

