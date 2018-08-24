Landslide kills five in Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 29 (IANS) Five members of a family were killed and one person was injured after the wall of their house collapsed due to landslide triggered by incessant rainfall at Setogurans in Bagachaur Municipality of Nepal’s Salyan District, police said on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man, his wife, 35, his two daughters, 6 and 7 respectively, and a four-year-old son, were sleeping when the incident happened, Birendra Bahadur Shahi, police chief of Salyan, told Xinhua.

One person was rescued, he said.

Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has issued a warning across the country to remain on high alert amid heavy rainfall.

The flood forecasting division has also sounded a flood warning.

–IANS

anp/sed