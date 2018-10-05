Landslides disrupt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, Oct 9 (IANS) Landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar highway disrupted traffic on Tuesday stranding scores of vehicles in Ramban district, a traffic department official said.

The landslides were triggered by heavy rains in Digdole area. The clearance operation has started. The highway was likely to be restored later during the day, he added.

All essentials of life are routed into the landlocked Kashmir Valley through the nearly 300 km long Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

–IANS

