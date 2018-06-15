Landslides halt train services in Assam hill section

Guwahati, June 15 (IANS) Train services to Assam’s Barak Valley, Mizoram and Tripura remained cut off on Friday due to fresh landslides in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Assam even as the Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled several trains.

NF Railway Chief Public Relation Officer P.J. Sharma said while the railway workers had completed restoration work at five locations where landslides had taken place, fresh landslide took place on Friday leading to suspension and cancellation of several trains that run through the hill section.

Due to fresh incident of heavy landslides between Bandarkhal and Damchara stations, about 36 km ahead of Badarpur, train traffic continued to remain suspended in the Lumding-Badarpur section.

“Work is in progress in the affected locations. Complete restoration is likely to take two to three days. There are also land slips in several places at Dharmanagar area,” Sharma said.

With the trains suspended in the hill section, the Barak valley districts, Mizoram and Tripura remained cut off from Assam and other parts of the country by rail.

