Language can’t be parameter for judgment: Vivek Oberoi

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi says language cannot be a parameter for judgment and that he has realised the dire need to correct the perspective.

A Twitter user asked the “Company” actor if speaking English makes one smarter than others. Vivek replied saying: “After doing south Indian movies and completing films in six languages by end of this year, I realise the dire need to correct the perspective and change this bias in our society. Language cannot be a parameter for judgment.”

On the acting front, Vivek was last seen on the silver screen in the 2016 film “Bank Chor”.

He is currently seen judging “India’s Best Dramebaaz” with filmmaker Omung Kumar and actress Huma Qureshi.

–IANS

dc/nn/bg