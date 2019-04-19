Lanka blasts: Some of the arrested are from rich families

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) The Sri Lankan police have arrested over two dozen persons in connection with Sunday’s serial bomb blasts in churches and hotels that killed 290 people and injured over 500, said a journalist. He also said that some of those arrested belonged to rich families.

“The police have said that about 25 people have been arrested and they belong to the Muslim community. Some of them are from rich families, driving luxury cars, which indicates radicalisation,” Arun Arokianathan, Consultant Editor, Athaavan TV, Colombo told IANS over the phone.

According to Arokianathan, schools in the country were expected to reopen later this week. “It was a holiday week in Sri Lanka with most people on vacation. The attackers took advantage of the relaxed atmosphere,” Arokianathan said.

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Sri Lankan Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne blamed Sri Lankan Muslim outfit the National Thowheed Jamath for the blasts. “The National Thowheed Jamath was involved. It is a local organisation. We don’t know whether they are linked to outsiders. All those arrested are locals.”

Senaratne also called the well-planned attacks a “colossal intelligence failure” and admitted that they could not be prevented despite receiving prior information.

