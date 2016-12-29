Laos wushu team prepares for upcoming SEA Games

Vientiane (Laos), Dec 29 (IANS) The Laos wushu team plans to find a Chinese trainer in their build-up for next year’s 29th SEA Games in Malaysia.

Four male and seven female martial artists are expected to compete in 11 taolu events after hosts Malaysia announced that they will not hold sanshou events in the wushu discipline, Secretary of the Lao Wushu Federation Sitha Yathotou was quoted by local Vientiane Times as saying on Wednesday.

As the Laotians put high hopes on this sport, the federation plans to look for a professional Chinese taolu trainer to help improve the Lao team at the tournament in August next year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sitha said Laos has many talented martial artists so their goal is to win medals at the SEA Games. However, he stressed it will be difficult to win gold.

Sitha said there are 18 gold medals up for grabs in taolu.

At the 28th SEA Games in Singapore in 2015, the Lao wushu team won two bronze medals in taolu.

–IANS

ajb/bg