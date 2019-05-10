Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi share tips for family vacay

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi and her husband and Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi love to travel with their daughter Saira, and believe it is important to spend quality time with family.

To keep their child happy, Lara and Mahesh, who often go for options by Airbnb, prefer homes with outdoor spaces and calming interiors.

“When we are on vacation, we want to make the most of our family time. Saira loves frolicking in the gardens and splashing away in the pool,” the couple said in a statement.

* It’s a common viewpoint that family travel involves lots of luggage — snacks for children, games to keep them busy, kitchen essentials, extra towels and clothes to last the whole vacation. Embrace home-stay concepts, and ensure that you can travel light and avoid the fuss of excess luggage.

* Amplify family time with the pursuit of creativity. Keep children busy with immersive experiences, be it indoor or outdoor, and encourage them to learn something new, every time you travel.

* When travelling, there is no act more fulfilling than indulging in the local culture and traditions of a new destination. Seek insights from your host and discover each place like a local.

