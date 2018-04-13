Larger number of Indian, foreign single women adopting children

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Increasing number of single women are coming forward to adopt children, according to government figures.

In the past six months, 46 single Indian women and 24 inter-country women — including non-resident Indians, Overseas Citizens of India and foreigners — have adopted a child, having applied through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), according to the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry,.

Single women are granted six months’ priority compared to couples who apply through CARA for adoption.

The ministry said that in the last six months, 314 single Indian women who are above the age of 40 and financially stable have been given the ‘out of queue’ priority while the number for inter-country women is 81. Request of 124 more women was already approved by CARA.

The 2011 Census data had pegged the number of single women (unmarried, widowed or divorcee) in India at 71.4 million.

CARA informed that last year, 3,276 domestic couples and 651 inter-country parents adopted children through the authority.

According to the nodal body, till last year, 412 single women had registered with the CARA. Of this, 75 single women adopted a child in 2015. The number was 93 in 2016.

CARA is the statutory body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development which functions as the nodal body for the adoption of Indian children and is mandated to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.

The WCD Ministry is also considering to fast-track the child adoption process by shifting the legal procedures from the family court to the district administration.

–IANS

som/nks/hs