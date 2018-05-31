Largest Halal grocery store to open in Mississauga this July

MISSISSAUGA

Nothing signals a region’s changing demography more clearly than a plethora of grocery stores and restaurants featuring food and cuisine that follows a community’s ever widening footprint. In Mississauga this week the news was about Iqbal Halal Foods replacing Michael-Angelo’s grocery store at 4099 Erin Mills Pkwy. which shut shop last year. Iqbal Halal Foods is arguably the largest halal South Asian grocery store in Ontario and is expected to open this July after a six-week renovation spell.

Some observers believe that Michael-Angelo’s the once bustling go-to grocery store for Italian raw and prepared food items found itself a victim of intense competition with larger grocery chains and ofcourse having many of its long-time customers move away only made its demise more certain. It was replaced by Four Seasons Marketplace, which was being operated by the Starsky Fine Foods family, which for unknown reasons decided to close shop.

The management has announced a 50 per cent discount for everything in the store toward the end of June.

The new grocery store which will occupy a staggering 35,000 square feet will cater to the large and growing South Asian community that is rapidly growing in the area.

According to news reports, the restaurant will have a hot foods section and a meat department and needless to say given the kind of competition, prices will be competitive.

Residents in the area who’ve been visiting Micheal-Angelo’s for years will perhaps take some time to adjust to a new store where plenty of produce and products will be largely unfamiliar. In time they will adjust and perhaps even walk in for some take-away hot food. Those with largely European and Canadian food habits will have to drive a bit of a distance to find they favorite spice and vegetable. Meanwhile South Asians will be thrilled to bits.