Larson might join Michael B. Jordan in ‘Just Mercy’

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Brie Larson is in final negotiations to co-star with Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming legal drama “Just Mercy”.

Details of her role are not yet known, reports deadline.com.

The film is an adaptation of Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir on his first case, Walter McMillian, a young black man sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit.

Despite his airtight alibi, McMillian was convicted and spent six years on death row before being exonerated.

Destin Cretton, with whom Larson worked on “Short Term 12” and “The Glass Castle”, is directing the film from a script which he co-wrote with Andrew Lanham.

–IANS

