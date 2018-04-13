Last accused in Kerala RJ’s murder arrested

Alappuzha (Kerala) April 17 (IANS) The last key accused in the murder of a former radio jockey was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

Appunny was part of a four-member gang who killed Rajesh on March 27 at his studio near Thiruvananthapuram.

Last week, the police arrested gang leader Alibhai, a resident of Alappuzha district, upon his arrival from Qatar at the Trivandrum International Airport.

A few days after the murder, Alibhai had flown to Qatar, where he works in a gymnasium.

The police suspect that the gym’s owner was the actual mastermind, as Rajesh who was also in in Qatar, had an affair with his former wife.

The police was now trying to repatriate the owner of the gym, but the Qatari authorities have imposed a travel ban on him.

–IANS

sg/ksk/vm