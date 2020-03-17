Last batch of Indian Umrah pilgrims flown back from Saudi

Jeddah, March 19 (IANS) The last batch of Indian Umrah pilgrims were flown back to India on Wednesday, completing the total evacuation of over 3,000 pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia following the suspension of all flights due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Indian Consulate General here said.

“With departure of 185 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Jeddah to Mumbai through a special Indigo aircraft at 1435 hrs today, the final phase of evacuation of 3,035 Indian Umrah pilgrims culminated today,” the Indian Consulate General said in a post on its Facebook page.

It said while arrival of all Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia has been suspended from February 27, all international flights to the country were suspended from March 15, and hence special flights had to be arranged for taking back the Indian pilgrims.

The pilgrims conveyed their thanks to the Indian Government for helping in their return home, the Consulate General said, and thanked all airlines, the Indian Civil Aviation Ministry and Saudi government officials for their timely support.

–IANS

vd