Last couple of weeks have been surreal: Jamieson

Wellington, Feb 21 (IANS) Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson had a dream debut on Friday, picking up three wickets including that of Indian captain Virat Kohli on Day 1 of New Zealand’s first Test against India in Wellington. Jamieson, currently the tallest international cricketer in the world, started off by picking Cheteshwar Pujara for his first Test wicket.

“Not really. It’s still sinking in. The last couple of weeks have been pretty surreal as well. Pretty pleased and from a team perspective we’re in a pretty good position as well,” said Jamieson at a press conference after the day’s play.

Jamieson said that getting Kohli out for just two runs was massive for New Zealand. “He’s a pretty good batter and such a key to their line-up. To get him early was massive for us. To get a couple early was where the emotion came from, certainly pretty special,” he said.

“He’s scored runs all around the world so to try and nitpick that would be not the smartest. With the assistance of the pitch it was how we would try to make him play and he’s so strong on the stump line. I probably missed a little bit but managed to get the edge which was good.”

Jamieson’s height helps him make up for his lack of pace with the extra bounce that he generates.

“I tried to keep it simple the last few weeks. My role is to make them play and with that extra bounce bring them forward. There was a lot of assistance with pace and bounce and swing and seam. That simplifies my gameplan to try to hit a good area. I stayed pretty relaxed which helped,” he said.

“With my height, I can afford to go a fraction fuller, especially out here with the extra bounce. I try to make guys commit to play off the front-foot. It just comes from a steeper angle. I’m not as quick as some of the other guys around the world but still my short ball is a weapon from the height that I can bowl it. I try and use it as much as I can as well as keeping it fuller.”

Jamieson said that it was only on Thursday that he found out that he would be playing in the match. That New Zealand were bowling on the first day meant that Jamieson had the wind by his side.

“I found out yesterday and for me Test cricket has always been the pinnacle. There were a few emotions at the ‘Cap Presentation’ and this morning with the anthems. Also I was pretty lucky to get the wind. Not sure how often I’ll get that, but no complaints,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/bg