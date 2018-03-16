Last date for Aadhaar based verification of mobile connections extended

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Central government on Wednesday extended the last date for re-verification of mobile connections through Aadhaar based E-KYC process, till “the matter is finally heard and the judgment is pronounced” by the Supreme Court.

“… any communications or voice messages or SMSs, which are to be sent by the licensees to their mobile subscribers regarding re-verification of mobile connections through Aadhaar based E-KYC process, shall not contain any last date for re-verification,” the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

