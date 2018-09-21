Late passenger tries to halt plane at Dublin, arrested

Dublin, Sep 27 (IANS) A passenger was arrested for trying to flag down an aircraft after reaching late at the Dublin Airport on Thursday.

According to an airport spokesperson, the man and another woman arrived after the departure gate for a Ryanair flight for Amsterdam had been closed.

The spokesperson said that as the two passengers spoke to Ryanair staff at the gate, the man became agitated and started to bang on the window looking out onto the flight, the Irish Mirror reported.

He then broke through a door and went out onto the tarmac, shouting at the pilot of the departing plane to wait for him.

The passenger made it to the taxiing Ryanair aircraft before being arrested by the police. He did not make it on board and the flight departed 21 minutes behind schedule, according to the BBC.

–IANS

soni/mr