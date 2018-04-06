Latest updates from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’

According to sources from Bollywood, Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi, a film jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures is reportedly based on a true story. Sources reported that Alia has been paired with Vicky for the first time in the film. Meanwhile Vicky is best known for his performance in Neerah Ghaywan’s Masaan.

Moreover Alia, on the other hand has proved her versatility a number of times. Accordingly she began her career with Johar’s Student of the Year and played the quintessential Bollywood heroine. But since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances and we are sure Raazi will be equally good too.

As per reports Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by the almost unbelievable real life story of a woman who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity.

Further in the movie Alia is portraying Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and passes it off to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer. Furthermore the film will hit screens on May 11, 2018.