Lather, Thapa in semis, Zareen out of Strandja Memorial

Sofia (Bulgaria), Jan 23 (IANS) Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) on Thursday assured themselves of medals at the 71st Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament here.

However, the defending champion in 51kg, Nikhat Zareen, missed out after losing 2-3 to American Christina Cruz in the quarterfinal.

Lather beat Ireland’s Michaela Walsh 3-2 in a hard-fought quarterfinal clash to go through, while 2015 bronze medallist Thapa beat Walsh’s George Bates in his Round of 8 bout.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Husamuddin (57kg) also reached the medal round after beating Ireland’s Kurt Walker 5-0.

