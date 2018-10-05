Lauren Goodger is ‘sick’ of dating gangsters

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) English television personality Lauren Goodger does not want to date gangsters as she considers it as a complete “waste of time”.

The 31-year-old has been single since splitting from jailbird Joey Morrison last summer and now feels sick of dating goons anymore, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In her column, the “Only Way is Essex” star said: “I need a complete opposite to the guys I’ve dated in the past. They all love me but they become obsessive and want to live this wannabe gangster life.

“I broke up with Joey months ago and he’s out of jail now, and I just think ‘what a waste of time it was’.”

Morrison was jailed for 16 years for a string of violent drugs-related charges. He was 24 at the time and was convicted of possession of a firearm, kidnapping, blackmail and actual bodily harm.

