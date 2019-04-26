Lava doubles market share in feature phone market

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Domestic phone brand Lava has more than doubled its market share to 13 per cent, becoming the second brand in the country in the 2G feature phone segment.

The brand registered over 100 per cent growth in its market share from 6 per cent to 13 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.

In the 2G feature phone segment, Lava was second to Samsung with a difference of only 2 per cent in market share.

“Over the years, we have been building capabilities within India in product design and manufacturing — in order to make valuable technologies accessible and provide reliable products to our customers,” Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International Ltd, said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that Lava is the only brand to have complete end-to-end control on the product value chain within the country.

The domestic brand also became the top feature phone brand in the country in February, according to Cyber Media Research (CMR).

