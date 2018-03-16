‘Lava Z50’ with Android Oreo (Go) is now available

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Domestic handset-maker Lava on Friday announced that its first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone “LAVA Z50” is available at an effective price of Rs 2,400.

The smartphone comes bundled with a cashback offer from Airtel and it will be available across online and offline platforms.

The online MOP (market operating price) for “LAVA Z50” is Rs 4,400 and with Airtel cashback offer worth Rs 2,000, the effective price comes to Rs 2,400, the company said in a statement.

“With the cashback offer from Airtel, ‘LAVA Z50’ is effectively available for Rs 2,400, making it a great option for smartphone buyers, looking for best technology at the most competitive price,” said Gaurav Nigam, Head-Product, Lava International.

The device features a 4.5-inch display with 2.5D Curved Corning Gorilla Glass. It sports 5MP rear and front camera with flash.

The handset is powered by Mediatek Processor (MT6737m) with 1.1 GHz Quad-core coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

