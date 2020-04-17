Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus, oil market crisis

Moscow, April 18 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a telephonic conversation on Friday, discussing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, oil market crisis and strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The foreign ministers continued to exchange views on the global situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and instability in world oil markets. Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue coordination of actions in the interests of overcoming these urgent challenges as soon as possible,” the ministry said, Xinhua reported.

Issues of strategic stability were also discussed, it said, adding that Lavrov recalled the Russian proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which expires in February 2021.

“It was emphasized that Russia is ready to work on possible new agreements on nuclear weapons,” it said.

The parties agreed to intensify bilateral dialogue on arms limitation and non-proliferation, it added.

Lavrov and Pompeo also touched upon other pressing issues on the international agenda and issues of bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.

–IANS

pgh/