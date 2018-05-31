Law against women’s indecent depiction to cover new media soon: Government

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) With the development of new forms of communication, such as internet and multi-media messaging, the government has decided to bring these media under the remit umbrella of the law against indecent representation of women, an official statement said on Monday.

Noting that the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 was enacted to prohibit indecent representation of women through advertisements, publications, writings, paintings, figures or other mediums, the Woman and Child Development Ministry said that it has been deceiced to widen the law’s scope to cope with the technological advancements, such as internet, multi-media messaging, cable television, over-the-top (OTT) services and applications like WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram among others.

The Ministry’s proposal also includes strengthening of the existing safeguards to prevent indecent representation of women through any media form on the other, said the ministry statement.

–IANS

som-mg/vd