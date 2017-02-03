Law and order in UP worse under SP: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh had worsened over the years under the Samajwadi Party (SP) rule and now even the police was not safe from goons.

Citing a slew of incidents of heinous crimes such as murder, loot and rape, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said the law and order situation in the state was bad but the two “shahzade” (two princes, referring to Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi) were unperturbed.

“Even the official figures of crime in Uttar Pradesh are worrisome. There are on average 24 rapes and 13 murders per day in UP. But the two shahzade are totally unperturbed,” Patra said here.

The Samajwadi Party has formed an alliance with the Congress to fight the UP polls and Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning together in the state.

“Only last night a youth named Abhishek was killed in Meerut when he resisted a loot attempt. Two days ago, Dr. A.K. Bansal was shot at inside his hospital in Allahabad. Even as Akhilesh Yadav was releasing his poll manifesto, a loot was on near Tappal,” Patra said.

He said that BJP President Amit Shah raised these issues during his padyatra in Meerut on Friday.

“What is happening in Uttar Pradesh? In Jawahar Bagh incident we saw that even the policemen themselves are not safe from goons,” he said.

–IANS

