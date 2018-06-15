Law and order issues in Bengal, says Union Minister

Kolkata, June 15 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir on Friday said there are problems with the law and order situation in West Bengal, citing the killing of BJP activists during the recent panchayat polls.

“This is the only state where Opposition parties are not allowed to file nominations. We all know how BJP activists were killed during the last panchayat elections here in the state.

“The elections here were marred by violence. This is not good for democracy. There are some problems with the law and order situation in the state,” he told reporters here.

Underlining that the law and order situation is a state subject, Ahir stressed that it is the duty of the West Bengal government to oversee the matter.

The single-phase panchayat elections was marred by sporadic violence which claimed a few lives and left many injured.

