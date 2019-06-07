Law and order under control in Bengal: Mamata govt

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) Iterating that the law and order situation was “under control”, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee government has told the centre that “firm and appropriate actions” were initiated in case of a few “stray post-poll clashes” in the state.

The state government’s statement in response to Union Home Ministry’s advisory issued on Sunday regarding continuing violence that came in the form of a letter signed by Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De has claimed that the clashes were perpetrated by “some anti-social elements”.

The state government’s response to Sunday’s Union Home Ministry advisory regarding continuing violence came in the form of a letter signed by Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De which claimed that the clashes were perpetrated by “some anti-social elements”

The Union Home Ministry advisory had expressed “deep concern” over continuing violence and directed the state government to uphold law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

The advisory was issued in the aftermath of political clashes in North 24 Parganas district’s Sandeshkhali that left four people dead since Saturday.

De wrote that a police case was registered following the incident under Nazat police station and an investigation initiated.

“In the instant case under Nazat Police Station in North 24 Parganas district too, police case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, even while the maintenance of peace in the area has kept the police contingents busy on the roads and in the neighbourhood,” the letter read.

The state government also denied the charge in the advisory that there was a “failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people”.

De said: “There has been no delinquency in discharge of functions by public officials yet, strict vigil has been kept on the evolved affairs”.

–IANS

ssp/rs